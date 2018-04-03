Going out with a bang! Demi Lovato ended the United States leg of her Tell Me You Love Me tour with a surprise from her opening act, Kehlani, and the two heated up the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, with a sensual performance.

While the 25-year-old danced around the stage on Monday, April 2, in a white bodysuit and silk robe to her song “Lonely,” Kehlani joined her onstage to show some affection to her tourmate.

Kehlani, 22, walked up behind the “Confident” crooner and planted a kiss on her, to which Lovato embraced. Lovato then added to the steamy moment by straddling Kehlani and giving her a big hug.

And from the roaring applause and screaming fans, it’s safe to say the show did not disappoint. The lights then dimmed as the two exited the stage.

Following the show, Lovato took to Instagram to share a series photos of their collaboration. “Truly so grateful to have had this extremely special, talented and cool as fuck woman on this tour with me,” she wrote. “What an incredible fun sexy crazy night that I’ll never forget!!”

Kehlani also took to social media to share her adoration for Lovato. “Twas a dream getting to do this tour with you. watching you every night was a learning experience and you forever have a fan and supporter in me. tonight your dancers put me up to this but anyone would be stupid not to jump at the chance to hop on that damn moving bed and grab your face looooool,” she wrote alongside pictures on Instagram. “I love you and appreciate you, beautiful. cheers to you, more life and success on the rest of the legs of this tour.”

