Baring it all! Demi Lovato stripped down to nothing but pants for a mirror selfie. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer shared a topless photo to her Instagram Story on Thursday, October 19, showing off her toned figure and long, dark hair.

The Disney Channel alum has been sharing photos of herself on social media, following the release of her YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated. In the documentary, she spoke openly about her struggle with bulimia nervosa, and how she has transformed her body and her mindset since her troubled teenage years. The “Confident” singer, 25, also revealed that her breakup from longtime boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama in June 2016 led to a relapse of her eating disorder.

“When I was in a relationship with Wilmer I went three years without purging and when we broke up that’s one of the first things I did,” she said in the documentary. “The less I have to think about food, the easier it is to go about having a normal life and I don’t want to let anybody down, so when I do have moments when I slip up, I feel very ashamed. What started the relapse was missing Wilmer. And when I feel lonely my heart feels hungry and I end up binging.”

Lovato recalled that her relationship with food started to change when her little sister, Madison De La Garza, was born in 2001. “I would bake cookies for my family and I would eat all of them and nobody would have any to eat. That was my first memory of food being that medicine for me,” she said. “Food is still the biggest challenge in my life and it controls — I don’t want to give it the power to say it controls my every thought, but it’s something that I’m constantly thinking about.”

She added: “Body image, what I’m going to eat next, what I wish I could be eating, what I wish I didn’t eat. It’s just constant. Like I get envious toward people that don’t struggle with an eating disorder just because I feel like my life would be so much easier.”

The “Ruin the Friendship” singer has since found peace through her martial arts workout routine, which she often shares on social media. She said, “The gym really helps and I know that I would be in a very dark place without it.”

