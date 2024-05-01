Demi Moore has shown off her age-defying figure in a tiny string bikini on a luxury beach vacation.

The 61-year-old actress shared a video of her family getaway and wowed them fans with a quick glimpse of her unbelievably trim and youthful looks in the leopard-print two-piece as she posed alongside daughters Tallulah, 30, Scout, 32, and Rumer Willis, 35, who also included 1 year old daughter Louetta in the fun.

Also on the trip were family friends Patrick Hilgårt and Eric Buterbaugh, and Moore’s famous and beloved dog, Pilaf.

Moore started the clip, posted on Instagram, in a pair of white cargo pants and a matching tank top that displayed her slender arms. She was then seen running to the beach from behind in the teeny-weeny bikini, which she paired with square brown sunglasses.

Tallulah then appeared on the video, transitioning from her yellow pants and a brown T-shirt into a purple and white striped strapless bikini. Scout was next, switching from a matching white and gray striped linen outfit to a yellow, blue and purple floral bikini.

Moore has said she stays in shape these days by dancing, according to Women’s Health in April 2020. Celebrity Health Fitness also reported that she sticks to a raw and vegan diet to keep weight off and “slow the aging process.”

The family escape comes as they deal with Moore’s ex-husband Bruce Willis‘ ongoing health battles.

They announced in March 2020 that Bruce, 68, would be taking a step back from acting as he battled aphasia. They later revealed that he received a “more specific diagnosis” of frontotemporal dementia, which they noted was the “most common form of dementia” for people under the age of 60.

There are currently no treatments for the disease, “a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead,” the family wrote in a statement via Instagram in February 2023.

The Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans actress was married to Willis from 1987 to 2000, welcoming their three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. The Die Hard star then wed current wife Emma Heming Willis in 2009. The couple share daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9.