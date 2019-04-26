A heartbreaking loss. Demián Bichir penned multiple emotional tributes to his late wife, Stefanie Sherk, and confirmed the cause of her death as suicide.

Bichir, 55, posted a Instagram picture that read, “Part 1,” on Friday, April 26, and spoke out about what caused the Valentine’s Day actress’ passing. “The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has completed the investigation regarding my wife’s death and have made the results public,” he wrote. “It is with courage, dignity and love for our Stefanie, that we confirm such information. It was our hope that we would have some time to heal and grieve before we could talk about this issue that affects way too many people around the globe. This is a serious and, in many cases like ours, an invisible affliction that corners human beings in a terrifying and dark place.”

The Hateful Eight actor continued, “Depression has taken the lives of so many beautiful, wonderful, talented people such as my beloved wife, Stefanie. The nightmare that we have been through over the last several days will only be eased if we succeed in taking our pain and sorrow out into the world as an important message of awareness so, hopefully, other lives can be saved.”

The Oscar nominee also asked fans to “focus” on the Canada native’s life and legacy. “Stefanie was an extraordinary daughter, a generous loving sister, a smart and funny friend, a dignified, elegant and talented actor and a compassionate human,” he added in a second Instagram post. “She was the perfect woman for me. My soul mate. My best friend. She made me better in every sense. I fell under her gorgeous spell ever since I laid eyes on her for the first time. And that was the same effect she caused on everybody who had the fortune to know her.”

He pleaded with fans to allow him and his family to “grieve in peace and privacy,” but also acknowledged their love and well-wishes. He continued, “We want to thank you all for your loving support your words of encouragement and solidarity. Stefanie’s life and legacy were way bigger and more wonderful than what made her leave us so early. We love you deeply, Stefanie Sherk.”

Bichir, who started dating Sherk in 2010, announced her passing on Wednesday, April 24. The following day, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that the #Hashtag: The Series alum died by suicide after she drowned herself in her family’s swimming pool. She was 43.

