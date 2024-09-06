Dennis Quaid has nothing but kind words to say about his past relationship with Meg Ryan.

“I don’t regret anything about my marriage to Meg,” Quaid, 70, said during the Friday, September 6, episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? on Max. “We got [son] Jack Quaid out of it who is really going on to maybe, I think, eclipse both of us.”

Quaid went on to say that Ryan, 62, was “ascending” in her career as he “went into rehab” in 1990, which seemingly caused some tension between them.

“I try to be a big person and tell myself that didn’t bother me,” he said. “But people are human.”

Quaid met Ryan on the set of 1988’s D.O.A. They got married in 1991 and welcomed their son the following year. After 10 years of marriage, the former couple split in 2001.

“Meg is really such a great, sweet person and really talented,” the actor continued during Friday’s interview. “[She] deserved all her success.”

In recent years, Quaid has been more open about reflecting on his marriage to Ryan. During a 2018 interview, the actor even called it his “most successful” relationship ever. (Quaid was married to P.J. Soles from 1978 to 1983 before meeting Ryan.)

“When we met I was the big deal,” he said on Megyn Kelly Today at the time. “We’d go out on the streets of New York and it would be like, ‘Meg! Meg!’ And I have to admit it, I actually did feel like I disappeared. I didn’t think I was that small, but I was. It was a growth opportunity — I learned from that.”

Following his divorce from Ryan, Quaid went on to marry Kimberly Buffington in 2004. The exes share twins Thomas and Zoe, who were born in 2007. Nearly a decade later, they called it quits, getting divorced in 2018.

Since then, Quaid has married for a fourth time. He met Laura Savoie in 2019 when she was a 26-year-old Ph.D. student studying at the University of Texas. They got engaged that same year and tied the knot in June 2020.

“Laura’s the love of my life,” he told People in July 2023. “She came along, and we have a bond with one another that I never had with anybody else before.”

Not only do they share the same Christian values, but the couple are all about spending time together.

“I like waking up together. I like every moment of the day because we can do just simple stuff and it makes it worthwhile,” he gushed. “It’s a joy of life that we share together.”