Dennis Rodman is inviting Kanye West with him on his next trip to North Korea — and it turns out, the NBA legend has big plans to bring his fans with him too.

“You know, I don’t do Instagram and stuff like that. My kids do it. I just know my agent called me and said, ‘Dennis, Kanye West gave you a good shoutout’ I said, ‘OK, great,’” he recalled exclusively to Us Weekly‘s Jennifer Peros on Tuesday, July 17, referring to the rapper recently calling Rodman one of his “biggest inspirations” on Twitter. “I think he’s a big Chicago Bulls fan. I think that he respects me as far as understanding my views. And Kanye, he’s doing amazing work around the world so I respect him too. So hopefully one day we’ll get together and collaborate on certain things. Guess what, I’ll take Kanye West to North Korea with me.”

Rodman continued: “Matter of fact, I’m going to invite him next time I go to North Korea. If the door’s open in September, I will invite Kanye West with me to go to North Korea with me … If he wants to make an album about that he’ll be there for like six to seven days, and he’ll see what’s going on. Now, go make a song about this. So here you go.”

Rodman has visited North Korea in the past and developed an unlikely friendship with leader Kim Jong Un. The former power forward revealed how his Houston-based ticket Investment Company, www.anytickets.com, can provide other people with the opportunity to visit the East Asian country.

“Anytickets it’s more like a experience as far as like when you buy the ticket for any event around the world. Say concerts, or basketball, entertainment, anything in the world. You’re not just getting a ticket, you’re getting experience as far as if you want to meet Jerry Jones, OK great you get to spend time with Jerry Jones and have lunch with him so basically that’s what you like. That’s what we sell the tickets for. That’s what you want, we’ll do anything for you. If we can provide it, we can provide it for you,” Rodman explained. “Put it like this, if the opportunity comes, Anytickets.com will do one thing, if the price is right, if you want to go North Korea with me, we can do those places with Dennis Rodman any time you want.”

Most recently, the former basketball pro traveled to Singapore in June to witness Kim Jong-Un and President Donald Trump’s historic summit. He got emotional discussing the meeting on CNN.

“When I started this whole venture about going to North Korea, it wasn’t about me, about trying to be more famous. No, I just wanted to have a good time with the family, that was it,” Rodman told Us. “People start turning on me, then all of a sudden now when they had the meeting, all of a sudden now people say, ‘Oh it took you five years for our President to prove the fact that I was right. I said ‘OK, whatever.’ If anything happens with this whole thing, with North Korea and America, it’s amazing how the fact that I didn’t do it, I just brought the guys together.”

Rodman expanded on his relationship with Kim Jong Un: “He respects me. That’s one thing that we have in common. We respect each other, and I think the most important part about that, when he saw respect in me when I did that thing, the basketball game on his birthday. That’s when he said, ‘Dennis, whatever you want. No one’s ever done this for me and my family. No one’s ever sit there and kept their word.’ And I tell people, it’s all about trust with them. Trust.”

