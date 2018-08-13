Paying tribute to a man she loved. Dennis Shields’ estranged wife, Jill Schwartzberg, penned emotional messages in honor of her ex after he was found dead in his room at Trump Tower at the age of 51 on Friday, August 10.

“To the love of my life- Dennis-I will miss you every day. Forever your legacy will live on in our children and our future grandchildren,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself with Shields and their four children on Instagram the following day. “Your intelligence, humor and of course your good looks will forever be engrained in our family!”

She continued the post noting that, “even though we did not live together, you still remained my best friend and my husband,” adding that “not many people were able to grasp our situation but it worked for us. We spoke everyday. I will miss that!”

Schwartzberg — who wed the business man in 1990 — later posted throwback photos of Shields with each of their kids. One was captioned, “Forever daddy’s little girls. We love you so much,” while the other with his son said, “The [apple] of his eye!”

On Sunday, August 12, Schwartzberg added a selfie of the former couple from a recent night out. “Only a month ago- you took me to my favorite artists broadway show,” she wrote. “Sorry I cried the whole time Den…..Bruce is the best but he sure can tug on ones emotions. Your the best too- always and forever! Xo”

Following their split, Shields went on to date longtime friend and Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel. The pair dated on and off for two years. The reality star was in attendance at Shields’ funeral in Long Island, New York, on Monday, August 13.

Though Shields’ cause of death has not yet been revealed, TMZ reports that he died of a suspected overdose after taking prescription pills.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357)

