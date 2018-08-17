His memory lives on. Dennis Shields’ estranged wife Jill Schwartzberg celebrated their daughter’s birthday in a sweet post less than one week after the businessman died at age 51.

Schwartzberg penned a lengthy message on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and the former couple’s eldest child, Tyler, with a special nod to Shields.

“Happy birthday to my first precious gift. For 25 years I have fallen more deeply in love with you- can that even be possible? You are so sweet, kind, loving, beautiful and a great friend to many,” she wrote on Thursday, August 16. “I always tell you ‘isn’t it amazing that I was able to give birth to a best friend!’ We are all so lucky to have you in our lives. You are a force to be reckoned with. Your strength and courage rival that of the Greek goddesses.”

As for what the late banker would’ve wanted for his daughter, Schwartzberg added: “Daddy would want you to make the biggest wish tonight when you blow out your candles. I love you Ty Ty”

Tyler, for her part, also remembered her dad in multiple Instagram Stories on Friday, August 17. Her heartfelt tributes come seven days after Shields was found dead on August 10, in his room at Trump Towers in New York City. He was laid to rest on Monday in Long Island, New York, following a funeral celebrating his life.

“No one better than you,” she wrote alongside a throwback photo. “Love you forever.”

Shields and Schwartzberg share four children together. Though it’s unclear when the two split, Shields went on to have a public on-and-off relationship with Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel.Following his death, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that Shields had proposed to the reality star in April.

