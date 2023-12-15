Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Derek Hough Is ‘Filled With Hope’ After Wife Hayley Erbert’s ‘Nightmare’ Brain Surgery

By
Derek Hough Is Filled With Hope After Wife Hayley Erberts Nightmare Brain Surgery
Derek Hough and Hayley ErbertDavid Livingston/WireImage

Derek Hough said he’s feeling some “relief” while sharing an update one week after wife Hayley Erbert’s emergency brain surgery.

“As you all know, the past week has been a challenging journey for us due to a life-threatening event that suddenly came into our lives,” the Dancing With the Stars judge, 38, captioned a video via Instagram on Friday, December 15, that showed him walking around Washington, D.C. with Erbert, who was wearing a helmet. “It was a time filled with uncertainty and fear — going from living our dreams onstage to a nightmare in an instant. But today, we are filled with hope and relief as we share with you an update.”

Erbert, 29, is “doing well” after the incident, but Hough noted her recovery “has been nothing short of a miracle.”

During a December 6 performance of Hough’s “A Symphony of Dance” in Washington, D.C., Erbert was hospitalized after feeling disoriented. She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma and underwent an emergency craniectomy.

Derek Hough Is Filled With Hope After Wife Hayley Erberts Nightmare Brain Surgery
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for National Alliance on Mental Illness Westside Los Angeles

Hough explained that his wife, whom he married on August 26, “still has a ways to go” with her recovery. She will undergo another surgery “to insert a skull implant to replace the piece that was removed during the craniectomy,” with Hough explaining, “It will restore the skull to its natural shape and protect the brain from injury.”

The choreographer went on to thank fans for the “incredible support” and gave a shout-out to Erbert’s top-notch medical team.

Serious Skincare Age Disrupter

Deal of the Day

Shop Serious Skincare's Powerhouse Age Disruptor Serum on Sale Today View Deal

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert

Related: Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert’s Relationship Timeline

“It’s been a profound reminder of how fragile life can be and how quickly things can change,” Hough wrote. “But, it has also shown us the incredible strength and resilience that lies within us and the power of having a supportive community around us.”

Although it will not be the holiday season the couple “envisioned,” they are staying “grateful,” with Hough adding, “We look forward to cherishing these moments with a deeper appreciation for life and the people in it.”

In this article

DEREK HOUGH BIO PIC -Promo

Derek Hough

Hayley Erbert

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!