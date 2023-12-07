Dancing With the Stars alum Hayley Erbert is currently in “stable condition” after undergoing an emergency operation.

“At the end of last night’s tour performance in Washington, D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital,” Erbert’s husband, Derek Hough, wrote in an Instagram statement on Thursday, December 7. “She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy.”

Erbert, 29, married Hough, 38, in August. She has since joined her husband on his latest live dance tour. Dates on A Symphony of Dance accommodated Hough’s DWTS judging schedule, which wrapped on Tuesday, December 5.

Further details about Erbert’s prognosis have not been shared.

“I want to thank the first responders and medical personnel who have cared for and continue to care for her,” Hough continued. “I ask for your prayers and positivity during this time.”

Several of Hough and Erbert’s DWTS colleagues shared their hopes for a speedy recovery in the comments section of his Instagram post.

“Omg Derek. Please send her our love!!” Peta Murgatroyd wrote on Thursday. Pasha Pashkov, for his part, sent a trio of praying hands emojis.

DWTS season 32 champ Xochitl Gomez also replied, writing, “Focusing all my positivity and well wishes directly toward Hayley. She is a shining light 🤍.”

Earlier this year, Erbert and Hough recovered from a “pretty scary car accident.” In December 2022, the couple was driving in the mountains on a steep hill with icy roads. They collided with a tree and suffered minor injuries.

“I only walked away a little banged up, a swollen face, and four stitches above my eyebrow,” Erbert wrote via Instagram at the time. “Now, more than ever, we realize how fragile life is and how important it is to love those around you.”

Hough noted in an Instagram comment that Erbert did not remember “anything” from the accident. He added, “She was dazed afterwards, being cheerful saying we should keep going to dinner as blood ran down her face. That really scared me. She came to 20 minutes later when the firemen arrived.”

The two pro dancers started dating in 2015, one year after they met on Hough’s Move Live Tour. Hough proposed in June 2022.

“Hayley is The One. I know she’s just going to be an amazing mother and amazing wife and she’s so thoughtful, so caring, so loving,” he exclusively told Us Weekly weeks after he popped the question. “Just seeing the way she is with our animals — I mean, if she’s even a quarter of the way she is with our animals how she is with our kids, I just can’t wait to see her be a mom.”