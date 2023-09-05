Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are celebrating their love the Italian way.

Hough, 38, took to Instagram on Saturday, September 2, to show off his honeymoon with Erbert, 28. In the romantic video, the couple could be seen enjoying pasta, gelato, tanning and kissing on a boat ride. The couple also stayed active by biking through Italian streets, wake surfing, exploring the city, jumping off a bridge in front of a waterfall and more.

“Part 1- First trip as a married couple,” he captioned the post. Hough quipped, “There should be a name for that 🤔.” Celebrity friends were quick to support the newlyweds in his comments section.

Dancing With the Stars pro Pasha Pashkov commented, “Looks amazing!!” while Erbert’s makeup artist, Emma Willis, added, “I mean … advert for Italy 🇮🇹 or what!!! INCREDIBLE.”

The couple shared more moments from their vacation on Tuesday, September 5. “Our Journey continues in the hills of Tuscany,” he wrote at the time. They could be seen enjoying horseback rides, exploring the city of Florence and sipping on cocktails while watching the sunset.

Ahead of their honeymoon, the couple tied the knot in California on Saturday, August 26. For the wedding, Erbert looked gorgeous in a timeless Marchesa gown featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline, A-line skirt, thigh-high slit and train that cascaded behind her. Hough, for his part, looked extra handsome in a classy tuxedo.

Stars including Nina Dobrev, her boyfriend Shaun White, Freida Pinto and more attended the nuptials.

The couple met in 2014 when Erbert was cast as a dancer on Hough and his sister, Julianne Hough’s Move Live Tour. They made their relationship official in 2015, after working together for over a year. Erbert then appeared on multiple episodes of DWTS, starting in 2016 when she was a troupe dancer. In 2020, she returned for a saucy paso doble dance with Hough.

Two years later, in June 2022, the pair confirmed their engagement in a joint social media post. “It’s only the beginning … the beginning of forever ♥️,” they captioned a photo of Hough holding Erbert.

That same month, Hough opened up about his relationship to Us Weekly. “I just love calling her my fiancée … Hayley is The One.” he gushed. “I know she’s just going to be an amazing mother and amazing wife and she’s so thoughtful so caring, so loving. I just can’t wait to see her be a mom.”