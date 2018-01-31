‘Desolation’ Star Dominik Garcia-Lorido Dishes on Her Biggest Fear

Get ready to jump out of your seats because the latest psychological thriller Desolation just hit theaters on January 26. Dominik Garcia-Lorido, the star of the film, revealed what fans can expect to see from the film and what her biggest fear is in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

The Cuban-American actress, who happens to be the daughter of actor Andy Garcia, explained that while most of her distress relates to “failure and being behind,” she also is “severely scared of heights.” And although Garcia-Lorido felt confident and prepared on set, there was one scene that almost got to her. “The scariest thing to film was a scene where I had to stand on the ledge of an 100-foot rooftop,” she dished.

Desolation follows a small town woman who falls in love with a movie star and relocates to L.A. with him, and shortly after various creepy occurrences begin.

As for a movie star Garcia-Lorido is crushing on in her own life? She says, “I don’t have one! I don’t get starstruck with movie stars, but I do with athletes. I love Kobe Bryant because I think he is the most extraordinary athlete ever and I grew up watching him.” Aside from his obvious talent, the actress tells Us that she “loves when someone is really good at what they do” and “finds confidence to be a very attractive and sexy quality.”

The City Island star certainly put her handwork into this film and revealed that she’s excited to be part of a new genre. “I’ve never done anything like this before, so to reach a broad audience and scare them is cool!,” she said.

Desolation is now playing in select theaters.

