Who could forget Bette Midler's teeth in Hocus Pocus, Tim Curry's iconic costume in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, or that dancing dinner table scene in Beetlejuice? Halloween movies from the '70s, '80s and '90s have turned Gen X-ers and Millennials into quite a nostalgia-natured bunch. Us Weekly is rounding up our top 10 favorite (non-scary) Halloween flicks so you can binge your little hearts out before All Hallows' Eve.

From comedies to musicals and everything in between, check out Us’ top ten list – and re-watch their trailers below:

Hocus Pocus (1993):

No Halloween season is complete without at least one viewing of this family classic. Hocus Pocus was released on July 16, 1993, to a fairly poor showing, debuting in fourth place at the weekend box office. It probably didn’t help that is was up against the whale of a hit, Free Willy. However, since then, the movie has garnered strong DVD and iTunes sales as well as broke ratings records on ABC Family’s 13 Nights of Halloween.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975):

It’s just a jump to the left, a step to the right and a journey to the home of a “Sweet Transvestite” with this 1975 cult phenomenon. Whether you’re a fanatic, who loves to dress up with your friends and see it in the theater or watch it religiously all October long, this musical comedy is a staple for any geek, freak and showtune-loving ghoul. The film stars familiar faces Tim Curry, Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon.

Addams’ Family Values (1993):

Yes, the sequel is making our list. The ’90s had a streak of sequels being just as good, if not better, than the first go-around and Addams’ Family Values is no exception. It could be Joan Cusack’s genius portrayal as Debbie Jellinsky or Wednesday Addams’ (played by Christina Ricci) trip to camp. Either way, this 1993 comical gothic horror justifiably deserves a spot on our list.

Death Becomes Her (1992):

If you discovered an immortality treatment would you use it? If you had an opportunity to out-do your long time revival you just might. Death Becomes Her, released in 1992, stars A-list actresses Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn alongside their male counterpart Bruce Willis. While Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert gave it two “thumbs down,” the Robert Zemeckis film still proves to be a favorite amongst people of all ages.

Ghostbusters (1984):

Who you gonna call? Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis? Sure, why not… especially if you’re in the mood to scream with laughter. This supernatural flick raked in $295 million at the box office worldwide. It was also reimagined with an all-female cast, starring Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig in 2016.

Clue (1985):

Based on the Hasbro board game of the same name, this screwball comedy is a real whodunit, literally. Starring comedy greats Tim Curry, Eileen Brennan, Madeline Kahn, Leslie Ann Warren and Michael McKean this movie brings to life the famous characters who have since been etched into pop culture history. Set in 1954, six strangers are invited to a mysterious dinner party at a secluded New England mansion on a very dark and stormy night. Watch to find out who killed Mr. Boddy — you may get a different answer each time.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993):

Tim Burton’s stop-motion classic, The Nightmare Before Christmas, can arguably be watched anytime between October and December. Released on Halloween weekend in 1993, the film earned $50 million and now holds a strong 94 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. With music from Danny Elfman, you’re bound to get into the holiday spirit after hearing the title track, “This Is Halloween.”

The Witches (1990):

This 1990 film, based on the book by acclaimed author Roald Dahl, explores a world where witches masquerade themselves as ordinary women and kill innocent children. However, thanks to a boy and his grandmother, the Grand High Witch (played brilliantly by Anjelica Huston) has met her match. A notable cameo includes Rowan Atkinson (famous for playing Mr. Bean) as Mr. Stringer the hotel manager.

Beetlejuice (1988):

You may never be able to hear the Harry Belafonte song “Day-O” the same way again after you watch this 1988 comedy. Starring Michael Keaton as Betelgeuse (pronounced Beetlejuice), the story revolves around a recently deceased ghost couple (played by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis) that discovers their home invaded by an obnoxious new family (Catherine O’Hara, Jeffrey Jones and Winona Ryder). The couple hires the likes of Betelgeuse to help get rid of them since he is in the business of getting rid of humans. Watch the chaos ensue and beware of saying his name three times!

Casper (1995):

This 1995 film proves that Casper really is friendly — at least it is for the family. Fun Fact: This live-action/computer-animated comedy was the first feature film to have a fully CGI character in a leading role. And we can’t forget Christina Ricci’s kiss with ’90s tween heartthrob Devon Sawa, who went on to kiss her again in the 1995 hit summer flick Now and Then. Sawa talked to Us Weekly in 2016 and made sure to remind us he never had “a thing” with Ricci.

