Dana Delany has nothing but kind words for her former Desperate Housewives costar Felicity Huffman, who recently admitted her guilt in the college admissions scandal.

“I just think that Felicity gave the perfect statement. And I think she’s handling it very well,” Delany, 63, told Us Weekly at the 2019 TCM Classic Film Festival opening night gala and 30th anniversary screening of When Harry Met Sally in Hollywood on Thursday, April 11. “I just wish her the best.”

Huffman, 56, announced on Monday, April 8, that she would plead guilty to a charge of conspiracy and fraud over her involvement in the nationwide scam. She had been accused of paying $15,000 to boost her 18-year-old daughter Sofia’s SAT score and allegedly considered doing the same for 17-year-old daughter Georgia before backing down. (Huffman shares the girls with husband William H. Macy.)

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions. I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community,” the Emmy winner said in a statement to Us on Monday.

“I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly,” her statement continued. “My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her. This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.”

Huffman starred as Lynette Scavo on Desperate Housewives during all eight seasons from 2004 to 2012, while Delany joined the cast in 2007. The China Beach alum reflected upon her time playing Katherine Mayfair while speaking with Us on Thursday.

“I was surprised by how much fun I had on that show,” she said. “I really had a ball. … The combination of the drama and the comedy and the mystery, that kind of trinity, yeah, it worked. I don’t know why, but it did work.”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

