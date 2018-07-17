Michelle Williams is taking care of herself. The Destiny’s Child star revealed that she is seeking professional help for her mental health struggles.

“For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it’s time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for you wellbeing,” the 37-year-old singer began in an Instagram message to fans on Tuesday, July 17. “I recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals.”

She added: “Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for the betterment of those in need. If you change your mind, you can change you life.”

Williams’ former Destiny’s Child clothing designer, Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles, was quick to offer her support in the comments.

“Michelle My Belle, I’m soo proud of you!” she wrote. “You have given unselfishly of your time and support to so many and i know that you will be the best example of self care which we all need. Keep being a warrior and an advocate for you. I love and support you with all my being … I so love and admire [your] amazing courage.”

The songwriter, who announced her engagement to pastor Chad Johnson in April, has been open about her battle with depression in the past.

“My experience with depression started in my early teens, but it wasn’t until my 30s that I knew what to call it,” Williams told Women’s Health in October 2017. “I thought it was growing pains — I thought that was simply how it felt to be a girl growing into a woman. I also experienced depression for a period of time in college and then again while in Destiny’s Child.”

“What I’ve found especially hard is trying to share my feelings with people who haven’t dealt with depression. I’ve had people tell me, ‘You have all these great things in your life — you can’t possibly be depressed,’” she continued. “They think that being depressed means I’m not grateful or thankful. But that’s not what’s going on. I can be thankful for the sun that’s shining but still feel sad.”

