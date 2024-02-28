Recent rumors of Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker rekindling their relationship may have some legs.

“Kendall and Devin aren’t fully back together yet, but they have been spending a lot of time together and are working on their relationship,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of the supermodel, 28, and the NBA star, 27. “He’s happy to have a shot with Kendall again because he really missed her.”

Jenner and Booker had been linked since 2018 before hitting pause on their relationship in 2022 and eventually breaking it off that November. With Booker among the NBA’s elite players and Jenner navigating her and her family’s busy TV careers, the pair’s loaded schedules seemed to be the reason for the split.

While Jenner moved on with Bad Bunny in 2023, Booker never seemed to lose feelings for his ex. He has not been definitively linked to anyone romantically since he and Jenner broke things off.

“Devin still thinks about Kendall on occasion and a piece of him still misses her,” an insider told Us of Booker after the breakup. “He has no idea what the future holds and although maybe their timing wasn’t right, [that] doesn’t mean it can’t happen at some point down the line.” The source added that Booker “is not completely over her.”

With Jenner and Bad Bunny, 29, breaking up at the end of 2023, the first source says Booker “never felt like Bad Bunny was a good partner for Kendall.”

Jenner’s friends seem to have agreed with Booker, who is well-liked among his ex’s inner circle.

“Kendall’s close circle of friends never saw her dating Bad Bunny long-term, and they’ve been wanting her to get back with Devin for a long time,” the source tells Us. “They’re hopeful Kendall and Devin will make things official at some point soon. They had never seen Kendall so happy as they did when she was with Devin, and they were surprised they even broke up in the first place.”

The insider adds that “friends believe it’s only a matter of time” until the two are “officially back on.” The Suns star also has a stamp of approval from Jenner’s star-studded siblings.

“Kendall’s family also loves Devin so they’re fully supportive of this relationship,” the source says.

The buzz around a potential restart to their relationship comes just weeks after the duo were spotted sharing a VIP box at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, though they did not sit together. Bad Bunny was also at the game, but he sat in the stands with Apple CEO Tim Cook, Lizzo and others.