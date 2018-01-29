Diane Keaton continues to defend her ex-boyfriend and frequent collaborator, Woody Allen, amid renewed sexual assault allegations.

The 72-year-old actress took to Twitter on Monday, January 29, to share her thoughts: “Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him.”

“It might be of interest to take a look at the 60 Minutes interview from 1992 and see what you think,” she added with a YouTube link to the episode that aired the same year the 82-year-old actor’s adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow, came forward with claims that he molested her.

The tweet comes just two weeks after Farrow, who was only 7 at the time of her accusations, spoke out in her first television interview. Farrow, who was adopted as an infant by Allen’s then-girlfriend actress Mia Farrow, detailed the allegations to CBS This Morning’s Gayle King on January 18.

“I loved my father,” she said at the time. “I respected him. He was my hero. And that doesn’t obviously take away from what he did. But it does make the betrayal and the hurt that much more intense.”

Dylan also made headlines on January 23 after blasting Justin Timberlake — who recently worked with Allen on Wonder Wheel — for supporting the #TimesUp movement after he tweeted a seemingly innocent question about the saying “you can’t have your cake and eat it too.”

“The saying means, for example, you can’t support #TIMESUP and praise sexual predators at the same time,” she responded. “You can’t retain your credibility as an activist (i.e. – retain the cake) and, at the same time, praise a sexual predator (i.e. – eating the cake).”

This isn’t the first time Keaton has defended her former lover. She had a similar response during an interview for the May 2014 issue of More magazine, months after the sexual assault allegations against the director resurfaced.

“I’m Woody’s friend and I’ve been Woody’s friend for 45 years,” she told the outlet at the time. “And nothing’s going to change that.”

Keaton and Allen, who worked together on eight films including 1997’s Annie Hall and 1993’s Manhattan Murder Mystery, were romantically linked for more than five years.

