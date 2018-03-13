Could it be? Amber Rose and 21 Savage are sparking speculation that they may split after more than a year together.

Fans started questioning the 33-year-old model and her beau’s relationship on Tuesday, March 13, when they noticed the two are no longer following each other on Instagram. Later that same day, all photos of the two together were wiped from their accounts.

“Okay so now Amber rose and 21 broke up ? That cuffing season over wit. #issawrap,” one Twitter user wrote. “Amber rose and 21 savage broke up. Well that’s didn’t last very long,” another chimed in.

21 and Amber broke up? I’m not surprised. Wiz is her soul glob and you don’t get in the way of soul globs. They’ll be together soon #AmberRose — Shawntay (@ShawntaygArt) March 13, 2018

Another added: “I hope Amber Rose and Wiz get back together,” referring to her past relationship with Wiz Khalifa, with whom she shares 5-year-old son Sebastian.

This isn’t the first time Rose’s Instagram account has caused speculation about her relationship with 21 Savage (born Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph). In October 2017, eagle-eyed fans noticed she was sporting a big diamond ring on her finger and were quick to wonder whether the two were engaged.

That same day, the former Dancing With the Stars season 23 contestant exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly at her third annual SlutWalk that there was no proposal. “I am not engaged … Not yet,” she told Us at the time.

The following month, Us Weekly caught up with Rose, and she dished on her happiness with the 25-year-old. “He’s really, really a sweet guy. I’m really lucky to have him. He’s a homebody like me, we like the same things, our birthdays are one day apart, so we’re kind of into the same things which is really good,” she told Us in November 2017. “So you don’t have to fight with each other over really what you want to do. We kind of always want to do the same thing, so that’s definitely a good thing for sure.”

