Britney Spears seems to have a message for Mille Bobby Brown. The Stranger Things star revealed her desire to portray the pop icon in a biopic one day — but Spears isn’t exactly on board.

During an interview on the Drew Barrymore Show that aired Monday, November 7, the Enola Holmes star, 18, shared that she wants to one day play the “Toxic” singer, 40, on screen.

“I want to play a real person and I think for me, Britney. [It] would be Britney Spears,” Brown told the talk show host, 47. “I think her story resonates with me. Just growing up, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was younger — I see the scramble for words and I don’t know her, but when I look up pictures of her I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only.”

Spears, for her part, appeared to address Brown’s comments via Instagram the following day.

“Good news, good news !!! Still breathing … I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I’m not dead !!!” the “Oops! I Did It Again” artist wrote on Tuesday, November 8, also slamming her family in the message. “Although it’s pretty f—king clear they preferred me dead 🙄🙄🙄 … I guess my family is going to lock their doors now 🤔🤔🤔🙄🙄🙄🤧🤧🤧 !!!”

The Grammy winner has frequently utilized social media to speak her mind since her 13-year conservatorship ended in November 2021. While she typically calls out her parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, as well as her sister Jamie Lynn Spears and brother Bryan Spears, she has also slammed her ex-husband Kevin Federline and has been candid about her estranged relationship with her sons, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16.

Brown, for her part, is just as outspoken with her opinions. The Godzilla star got into a lighthearted war of words with Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers over the summer when she called them “Sensitive Sallies” who “don’t want to kill anyone off” on the show — a story line she would like to see.

“The Duffer Brothers are two sensitive Sallies that don’t want to kill anyone off,” she said during an interview with The Wrap in May. “We need to be Game of Thrones. We need to have the mindset of Game of Thrones.”

The British star added: “They tried killing David [Harbour, who plays Hopper] off and they brought him back. It’s ridiculous.”

The Duffer Brothers responded to Brown’s comments in a July episode of the “Happy, Sad, Confused” podcast.

“What did Millie call us? She said we were ‘sensitive Sallies.’ She’s hilarious,” Matt Duffer said at the time. “Believe us, we’ve explored all options in the writing room.” He added: “We aren’t Game of Thrones. This is Hawkins, it’s not Westeros. The show becomes not Stranger Things anymore, because you do have to treat it realistically, right?”

He jokingly concluded, “This is me basically defending myself against these Millie Bobby Brown accusations and explaining that there are lives behind it, and it’s nothing to do with my sensitivity. So there you go, Millie.”