Did Cardi B and Offset Have Sex on Instagram Live?

Fans couldn’t believe their eyes (or ears) when Cardi B and her fiancé, Offset, appeared to have sex during an Instagram Live session on Tuesday, December 26.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 25, briefly went live on the social media app on Tuesday, December 26, with the Migos member, 26. He stood behind her and appeared to simulate sex as she said, “I don’t got no more in me left. You gotta give a whole hour.”

Naturally, the Instagram Live session sent fans into a frenzy on Twitter. However, a rep for Cardi told TMZ that the couple weren’t actually engaging in sexual activity, noting that they were just joking around and remained fully clothed throughout the video. She later wrote on her Instagram Story, “I was fully clothes on live, I was not f–kin on live! Yaaa can’t be that slow.”

The footage surfaced just two days after Offset was accused of cheating on the “Bartier Cardi” MC, to whom he proposed on stage during a Power 99 FM concert in Philadelphia on October 27. The website Fameolous published a video on Sunday, December 24, of a man who appeared to be Offset in a hotel room with another naked woman. The clip was recorded in September and allegedly obtained after someone hacked into Offset’s iCloud account.

Cardi (real name Belcalis Almanzar) allegedly told the site that she was upset about the video and claimed the hacker also leaked her personal videos.

