Instagram users may have gotten quite a look at Josh Duhamel on Monday, July 2, thanks to his girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez’s selfie video. The 45-year-old was apparently caught seemingly nude in the clip.

Gonzalez, 28, was trying to post a video of herself in a bikini. “Feel comfortable in your own skin,” she wrote in the caption. “No one can take that away from you.”

But the now-deleted video showed a reflection of a man, presumably Duhamel, taking off his pants and turning toward the camera, according to various outlets. The man wasn’t wearing underwear, but a potted plant conveniently censored the full-frontal nudity. The Baby Driver actress later reposted a cropped version of the video to exclude the unintended cameo.

Duhamel and Gonzalez have been vacationing on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula in recent days. They were spotted kissing and hugging during a boat ride around the Muyil Lagoon on Sunday, July 1.

The couple met at a party following Jennifer Lopez’s pre-Super Bowl concert on February 3, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that month. “They definitely have a connection because they’ve been FaceTiming and texting nonstop while she’s been in England working,” the source said. “They’re keeping it on the down-low. He’s telling her he’s never met anyone like her before.”

The Love, Simon actor is coming off an eight-year marriage to singer Fergie, with whom he’s coparenting 4-year-old son Axl Jack.

Just after Duhamel and Fergie announced their split in September, an insider told Us the two stars “are just too different. Josh is a normal guy and Fergie wants to have this Hollywood celebrity lifestyle. They just grew apart.”

