Did Ewan McGregor Split From Wife Eve Mavrakis?

Ewan McGregor has been spotted kissing Fargo costar Mary Elizabeth Winstead, leading to speculation that he has split from wife Eve Mavrakis.

The Star Wars actor, 46, was seen passionately kissing Winstead, 32, at The Good Life Eatery in London’s St. John’s Wood in photos published by The Sun newspaper in the U.K. on Sunday, October 22. The pair got cozy at the café and were spotted leaving together afterwards.

They “seemed relaxed in each other’s company,” a fellow diner told The Sun of the pair, who were openly affectionate, with Winstead placing her hand on McGregor’s cheek in the busy restaurant.

“They were deep in conversation and were there together for more than an hour,” the diner said. “As they left she got onto the back of Ewan’s motorbike and they sped off together.”

Winstead, who announced her split from director husband Riley Stearns in May after seven years of marriage, plays Nikki Swango, a recent parolee, in season 3 of Fargo. Her character has an affair with McGregor’s probation officer, Ray Stussy, on the FX Network series. The pair shared a memorable bathtub scene in the series, which was filmed in Canada earlier this year.

The Trainspotting star has been married to production designer Mavrakis, 51, for 22 years since meeting on the set of British TV series Kavanagh QC. The couple shares four daughters, including a girl they adopted from Mongolia in 2006.

McGregor has recently been seen without his wedding ring in pictures he posted on Instagram. Reps for McGregor and Winstead have not responded to requests for comment.

