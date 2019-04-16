Did Jaden Smith and Odessa Adlon Split?

Jaden Smith’s year-long romance with Odessa Adlon may be over: The rapper locked lips with a mystery woman at a party, a source tells Us Weekly.

Smith, 20, was “kissing a pale, dark-haired girl” who was “not Odessa” at the Levi’s in the Desert Pool Party at the Sands Hotel & Spa in Indian Wells, California, on Saturday, April 13, according to the source. The duo also arrived together at the Bootsy Bellows Party presented by McDonald’s and PacSun later in the day and were holding hands, the source adds.

The kiss suggests that Smith, a performer at Coachella this year, is no longer dating Adlon, 19. He and the Fam actress were first seen together in April 2018, and he accompanied her to her prom the following month.

Smith, who previously dated Sarah Snyder, also added intrigue to his love life in November 2018, when he claimed that fellow rapper Tyler, the Creator was his boyfriend. “I just want to say Tyler, the Creator is the best friend in the world and I love him so f–king much,” Smith told his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival audience. “I want to tell you guys something: Tyler doesn’t want to say, but Tyler is my motherf–king boyfriend, and he’s been my motherf–king boyfriend my whole f–king life. Tyler, the Creator is my f–king boyfriend. It’s true!”

Though many fans assumed the Get Down actor was joking about the relationship, he doubled down on the claim days later on his Apple Music Beats 1 Radio show. “I recently said that Tyler, the Creator is my boyfriend, and that’s true, so, just so you know,” he said.

Jaden’s mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, seemingly shaded Jaden’s love life in a June 2018 Red Table Talk Q&A, saying that she has “been concerned” by her children’s choices of romantic partners — before clarifying that daughter Willow’s “choices have been spectacular.” (Jada is also the stepmother of Trey Smith, son of her husband, Will Smith, and his ex-wife, Sheree Fletcher.)

“You got to go with the flow,” the Girls Trip actress, 47, added. “Your kids aren’t always going to date people that you love, but I’ve learned that you really have to just be there and support, because [if you don’t], that can create a conflict that you can’t get around.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Jaden’s rep for comment.

