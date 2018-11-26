Jaden Smith is sticking to his word about dating Tyler, the Creator. The 20-year-old “Plastic” rapper once again claimed that the pair are in a relationship during a recent episode of his Apple Music Beats 1 Radio show MSFTS Frequency.

“I recently said that Tyler, the Creator is my boyfriend and that’s true, so, just so you know,” he dished. Smith later took to Twitter where he “liked” two posts that read: “@officialjaden reaffirms he has a boyfriend.”

The Pursuit of Happyness star first opened up about his supposed romance with Tyler, 26, earlier this month during his performance at the 2018 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles on November 11.

“I just want to say Tyler, the Creator is the best friend in the world and I love him so f–king much,” Smith told the audience in videos posted to social media by concertgoers. “I want to tell you guys something: Tyler doesn’t want to say, but Tyler is my motherf–king boyfriend, and he’s been my motherf–king boyfriend my whole f–king life. Tyler, the Creator is my f–king boyfriend. It’s true!”

Cameras then panned to Tyler — who was standing in the front row — where he shook his head and finger, seemingly hinting Smith was joking. “Tyler, the Creator is my f–king boyfriend, OK?” Smith added. “If you take anything away from this f–king show, that’s what you need to take away.”

Hours later, the two had a playful exchange on Twitter where Smith wrote, “Yup @tylerthecreator I Told Everyone You Can’t Deny It Now.”

The Flower Boy artist responded: “hahaha you a crazy [expletive] man.”

Smith — who is open about his gender fluidity — previously dated Sarah Snyder and Odessa Adlon. Tyler, for his part, revealed prior that he dates men and has also rapped that he’s “been kissing white boys since 2004.”

