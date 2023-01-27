High school secrets, exposed! Kristin Cavallari got real about whether she cheated on Stephen Colletti with their mutual friend Talan Torriero as teenagers.

“I also really want to break down our relationship and the cheating thing. Because clearly [during] season 2 I go all in,” Cavallari, 36, told Colletti, also 36, during the Tuesday, January 24, episode of “Back to the Beach” podcast while looking back at season 2 of Laguna Beach. “I make it seem like I was cheating on you the whole time. Like, I played you.”

The Uncommon James founder confessed: “I don’t remember me actually cheating on you. I know that we had talked about maybe I did with Talan, I don’t remember me actually cheating on you, but I will give that to you, because clearly, I’m making it seem like I did.”

Cavallari insisted, “Other than Talan, I don’t think I actually cheated on you with anybody else.” Stephen, for his part, was taken aback, asking, “Wait, you cheated on me with Talan?”

The Very Cavallari alum, however, remained adamant that “I don’t think I did, but you do. And I’m assuming you remember it more accurately.”

The former One Tree Hill star — who dated Cavallari on and off in high school in the early 2000s — recalled a “couple of instances” where his then-girlfriend stepped out on him.

“Those guys’ names were not Talan,” Colletti quipped, before bringing up an unnamed person that Cavallari worked with at a local restaurant called Salt Creek Grille.

The Truly Simple author revealed, “I am more than willing to own up to this right now because I have blacked this out in my memory,” before admitting, “I kissed [redacted] from Salt Creek Grille. I’ll give you that.”

The Hometown Christmas star also remembered a dramatic night between him and Cavallari that happened after he got “really drunk” at a Lakers game and passed out in his car after someone else drove them home.

“I woke up and I was in a car. We were outside of [redacted’s] house,” Colletti told his high school sweetheart. “I walked down into the party and you guys were hooking up. We got into a big fight.”

Cavallari, appalled by her actions, declared, “I was a horrible human being!”

Colletti explained that the night got worse after Cavallari’s brother thought he hit the designer when he walked into the party. Both the Hit the Floor alum and the former Hills star, however, confirmed that Colletti never laid hands on her, but that didn’t stop Cavallari’s brother from punching him in the nose.

“We were in my car and I had a bloody nose. And I’m like, ‘How do I end up with a f—king bloody nose after I wake up from being passed out, walk into this party, find my girlfriend cheating on me and then I get punched in the face?’” Colletti recalled, noting that when he did bring Cavallari home, her dad told them both that they should stop dating.

The Balancing in High Heels author concluded by apologizing for all the drama she brought into the Summer Forever actor’s life.

“Stephen, I’m a horrible person. I am so sorry. I’m appalled of the stuff that I did, honestly,” Cavallari concluded. “I am not proud of any of that. It actually is painful for me to hear. It’s painful for me to watch and I really do apologize. You were always such a really good guy. You still are. But the fact that I took advantage of that is heartbreaking. So I am sorry.”