Kim Kardashian may have kept the name of her third child with Kanye West under wraps until the big reveal, but some fans are speculating that her brother Rob Kardashian may have dropped a big hint on social media.

The KKW Beauty founder, 37, named her child Chicago West and she managed to keep it a secret until she shared a post on her website on Friday, January 19. Meanwhile, the Arthur George designer tweeted a cryptic message on Wednesday, January 17, that fans believe may have indicated what the child’s name would be.

🐻🐻 — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) January 17, 2018

The 30-year-old tweeted two bear emojis just a day after it was announced that the couple had welcomed their child via surrogate on Monday, January 15, and it had fans guessing. “Me trying to figure out if this is a clue about Kim’s baby,” one fan tweeted.

Me trying to figure out if this is a clue about Kim's baby pic.twitter.com/DEuKjB0lgp — Jon Vaughn (@TheJonVaughn) January 17, 2018

Another user speculated that perhaps this meant the surrogate had given birth to twins, tweeting: “Hmmm 2 🐻🐻 maybe means 2 babies.” Some even suggested that the tweet meant that the child’s name was “Teddy” or “Koda.”

One user responded to the tweet on Friday, making a connection between the name — which was inspired by the city the rapper grew up in — and the city’s football team, the Chicago Bears.

The team also responded to the news with a clever tweet, writing: “Chicago Bears est. 1920 Chicago West est. 2018.”

Chicago Bears est. 1920

Chicago West est. 2018 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 19, 2018

Prior to the announcement, fans thought the Selfish author was teasing the baby’s name after she posted an Instagram photo without a caption of the Louis Vuitton monogram on Wednesday.

Kardashian responded to Us Weekly’s story about the fan’s theories, tweeting: “NOPE! It was Kim Jones last show and wanted to snap a LV pic How amazing did Naomi & Kate look?!”

As previously reported, Chicago was born at 12:47 a.m. PT on Monday, weighing in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces. She joined Kardashian and West’s daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 2.

