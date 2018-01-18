Nameless no more? Although Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finally welcomed their third child, a daughter, via surrogate on Monday, January 15, the couple have been mum about their newborn’s name. However, fans are now speculating that the KKW Beauty founder, 37, dropped a subtle hint on social media!

Kardashian posted an Instagram photo without a caption on Wednesday, January 17, of a Louis Vuitton monogram. Soon after, her followers took to the comments to inquire whether the picture could imply that she and West, 40, were planning on naming their new bundle of joy after the French fashion house.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 17, 2018 at 5:58pm PST

“Maybe her new kid’s name? Just the initials L.V. or L.B. or Louis? Or Elvee?” one fan wondered. Added another, “I think she’s gonna call the baby Vuitton.”

The Selfish author has been a longtime fan of the brand — on January 10, she shared snapshots via Snapchat of trash bags embellished with Louis Vuitton logos outside of her home.

The “Famous” rapper has also supported Louis Vuitton in the past, having collaborated with them in 2009 to design a sneaker.

However, fans in disagreement noted that Kardashian may have posted the picture as a tribute to Kim Jones, the label’s artistic director of menswear, who announced on Wednesday that he is stepping down after his Fall 2018 runway show on Thursday, January 18, according to Vogue.

More fans have taken to Twitter to speculate that Kardashian and West have named their daughter Love.



The baby's name is …. Love or Gardenia …or Blossom.. — coopcon (@conniecooper558) January 18, 2018

it’s Love West. im convinced — Brielle Biermann (@BrielleZolciak) January 18, 2018

Kardashian addressed the speculations via Twitter on Thursday. “NOPE! It was Kim Jones last show and saw how amazing Naomi and Kate looked and wanted to snap a LV pic,” she said, retweeting alongside Us Weekly’s article.

As previously reported, the E! star opened up about hiring a surrogate for her third child via a candid post on her app and website on Thursday. “I have always been really honest about my struggles and pregnancy. Preeclampsia and placenta accrete are high-risk conditions, so when I wanted to have a third baby, doctors said that it wasn’t safe for my — or the baby’s — health to carry on my own,” the makeup maven explained. “After exploring many options, Kanye and I decided to use a gestational carrier. Although I have used the term surrogate in the past, a gestational carrier is actually the technical term for a woman who carries a baby that she has no biological relationship to.”

After the baby was born earlier this week, Kardashian was the first person to have skin-to-skin contact with her, a source exclusively told Us Weekly. West was also present in the room, although he stood behind a curtain until the baby was born and then he held her. Kris Jenner was also present at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to greet the baby girl, although she nor any of Kardashian’s sisters were present in the delivery room.

Us Weekly broke the news in July 2017 that the media personality and the Grammy winner, who are parents to North, 4, and Saint, 2, were expanding their brood. Kardashian later confirmed the news in late September.

