Life is sweet for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The couple welcomed their third child — a baby girl —via surrogate at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. on Monday, January 15. So it’s only fitting that grandma Kris Jenner delivered a sugary pink, basket-weave cake from the family’s favorite bakery Hansen’s in L.A. (Kylie Kenner gets the same confection on her birthday each year — but in white!)

Kardashian, 37, shared a picture of the treat on her Instagram stories on Tuesday. She wrote, simply: “Thank You Mom.”

Kim Kardashian, Jimmy Fallon and More Celebrities Who Used Surrogates

As previously reported, Kardashian was the first person to have skin-to-skin contact with the newborn, who weighed in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces. (Skin-to-skin contact involves placing a baby on a parent’s chest immediately after a baby is born. It has been shown to help result in decreased crying, heart stabilization and quicker weight gain, according to the Cleveland Clinic.)

TMZ reported that the surrogate was allowed to have some contact with the baby after the delivery before she was officially put into the care of Kardashian and West, 40, joining siblings North, 4, and Saint, 2.

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kardashian announced in a post on her app on Tuesday. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come truth with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

Us Weekly broke the news in July 2017 that the couple were expecting their third child via surrogate. Kardashian confirmed the news in late September.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!