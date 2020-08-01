Did Sean Penn and Girlfriend Leila George Secretly Get Married

Wedding bells? Sean Penn and his girlfriend, Leila George, might have secretly said “I do” after four years of dating.

The couple’s friend Irena Medavoy shared a series of photos via Instagram on Friday, July 31, including a close-up shot of the Australian actress’ blue engagement ring and the pair’s matching gold wedding bands.

“We are so happy for @leilageorge #seanpenn getting married,” the philanthropist captioned the post. “We love you. Thank you for being like family a son to mike we are over the moon to find your soul mate true partner @coreresponse true love that also changes the world for better You are meant to be together God Bless you both and the family you have joined. Introducing the Penns #marriage.”

The duo were congratulated by Rosanna Arquette who commented, “Wonderful. 🎶 Love and light,” and Josh Brolin, who added a series of heart emojis.

Two days earlier, Penn, 59, and George, 28, were spotted dining at Nobu in Malibu with the Mystic River star’s son, Hopper, 26.

The twosome were first linked in October 2016 when they were seen packing on the PDA while vacationing in Hawaii. Although they havekept their romance under the radar, Penn and the Mortal Engines actress have supported each other over the years. George even made an appearance in Penn’s 2018 audiobook, Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff.

An eyewitness told Us Weekly in January that the pair looked “very much in love” at a gala benefiting CORE, an organization Penn founded that helps communities affected by devastations.

“Sean had his arm around her and rubbed her back as she leaned her head on his chest,” the onlooker said at the time. “They [would] whisper in each other’s ears and laugh.”

The Milk star previously dated Charlize Theron from 2013 to 2015. He was married to Madonna from 1985 to 1989 and Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010. The former couple share daughter Dylan, 29, and son, Hopper.