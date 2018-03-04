Subtlety at its finest? The internet is convinced Taraji P. Henson took a dig at Ryan Seacrest on the 2018 Academy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 4, and some of those who watched the moment are praising the actress for her shade-throwing skills.

While Seacrest, 43, interviewed the actress for E!’s Oscars red carpet coverage, Henson told the embattled host, “You know what? The universe has a way of taking care of the good people, you know what I mean?” The smirk on her face and the way she stroked his chin only fueled the speculation surrounding her statement.

The Empire actress, 47, made another remark when she appeared on ABC’s red carpet show after leaving her chat with Seacrest. “I’m great now that I’m in your company,” she responded when host and The Goldbergs star Wendi McLendon-Covey asked how she was.

Henson’s comments were not lost on Twitter users, with some applauding her for cleverly slipping in a Seacrest dig.

“Taraji P. Henson telling Ryan Seacrest about himself … omg,” one viewer tweeted.

“Taraji P Henson just brutally murdered Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet. I am also dead,” another Twitter user wrote.

“That’s the level of shade I aspire to. Taraji the goddess,” an admirer shared.

It’s not far-fetched to think Henson was dissing the Live With Kelly and Ryan host. Some had negative reactions to Seacrest hosting the red carpet show amid allegations of sexual misconduct made against him by his former E! stylist, which he has denied.

E! told Us Weekly in a statement on Tuesday, February 26: “E!’s investigation was extremely comprehensive and thorough. Over the course of a two month process, our outside counsel interviewed more than two dozen people regarding the allegations, including multiple separate meetings with the claimant. The investigator is an attorney with nearly 20 years experience and is highly regarded professionally. Any claims that question the legitimacy of this investigation are completely baseless.”

See more reactions below:

That shade was so subtle, he didn’t even catch it. She smiled and booped him on the chin. 😂😂😂 Is boop even a verb? — Imani Gandy 🧐 (@AngryBlackLady) March 5, 2018

I literally just gasped out loud at Taraji bopping Seacrest on the chin while shading his character. — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) March 5, 2018

The WAY Taraji just said to Ryan Seacrest “THE UNIVERSE HAS A WAY OF PROTECTING THE BEST PEOPLE” and looked at him directly and with her thumb lifted his chin up and said “YOU KNOW?” WAS SO CRazy uncomfortable & confrontational & I thought I saw Ryan lose his face #Oscars90 — Joe Miranda (@Ellojoe) March 5, 2018

OMG TARAJI TO RYAN:

“You know, the universe has a way of taking care of the *good* people.”

**looks right at him pointedly**

“YOU KNOW WHAT I MEAN?” — Meggie 🥇 (@mandersonmsp84) March 5, 2018

