Sean “Diddy” Combs has returned to Instagram in the wake of his recent sexual assault allegations.

“We miss you so much Kim! Happy Birthday Beautiful! Love forever 🖤,” Diddy, 54, captioned a photo of himself and late ex Kim Porter on Friday, December 15, what would have been her 53rd birthday. In the snap, Diddy was leaning over and kissing a smiling Porter — who died of pneumonia in November 2018 — on the cheek.

Diddy and Porter had an on-and-off relationship which lasted from 1994 to 2007. They shared three kids together, son King, 25, and twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James, 16. The rapper also adopted Porter’s son, Quincy Brown, 32, from a prior relationship. (Diddy also has three kids — son Justin Dior, 29, and daughter Chance, 17, and Love Sean, 14 months — with Misa Hylton, Sarah Chapman and Dana Tran, respectively.)

Diddy’s social media tribute to Porter came nearly one month after he was accused of sexual assault in a bombshell lawsuit filed by ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura.

“After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships,” Cassie, 37, said in a statement to The New York Times on November 16.

In the filing, Cassie claimed that she had been raped by Diddy. She also alleged that he was controlling while they were together, forcing her to take drugs and physically assaulting her.

The following day, Diddy and Cassie — who dated on and off from 2007 to 2018 — settled the lawsuit.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Cassie shared in a statement to Us through her attorney Douglas Wigdor on November 17. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Diddy, for his part, also released a statement shared by Wigdor.

“We have decided to resolve this matter amicably,” the statement read. “I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

Diddy’s lawyer Ben Brafman noted that the settlement does not mean he assumed guilt.

“Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing,” Brafman’s November 18 statement read. “Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

Following Cassie’s initial filing, Diddy has since been accused in three other sexual assault lawsuits. Multiple women have since come forward alleging that they were abused by Diddy, and he has denied each allegation.

“ENOUGH IS ENOUGH,” he shared in a statement to Us in a statement following the fourth allegation, made earlier this month. “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.”

Diddy added, “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).