A memoir believed to be written by Sean “Diddy” Combs’ late ex Kim Porter has been labeled a fake.

Three of Diddy’s children, Christian, Jessie and D’Lila, whose mother, Porter, died at the age of 47 in 2018, slammed the recently published book, “KIM’S LOST WORDS: A Journey for Justice, From the Other Side…”, via Instagram in the late hours of Tuesday, September 24.

In a shared post from the children and Porter’s son Quincy Brown, whom she shared with the musician Al B. Sure! (real name Albert Joseph Brown), the Amazon-published project was said to be “untrue.”

“We have seen so many hurtful and false rumors circulating about our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs’ relationship, as well as about our mom’s tragic passing, that we feel the need to speak out,” the post, which featured simple white text against a black background, read. “Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not, and anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves.”

Related: Eyebrow-Raising Quotes About Diddy's Alleged Behavior Over the Years Years before two of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ homes were raided in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation, there was conversation about what went on at the rapper’s residences. After the March 2024 raid made headlines, a clip resurfaced of Usher recalling his experience living with Diddy as a teenager. “I got a chance to […]

It continued, “Additionally, please understand that any so-called ‘friend’ speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend, nor do they have her best interests at heart.”

The book claimed to have been written by “Jamal T. Millwood” for “Kimberly A. Porter.” Millwood is a pseudonym for Chris Todd, real name Todd Guzze, who told Rolling Stone in an article published on Tuesday, that he “can’t guarantee the book’s authenticity” after receiving “a flash drive containing the book” from two “music industry” sources.

The Instagram post continued, “Our lives were shattered when we lost our mother. She was our world, and nothing has been the same since she passed. While it has been incredibly difficult to reconcile how she could be taken from us too soon, the cause of her death has long been established. There was no foul play. Grief is a lifelong process, and we ask that everyone respect our request for peace as we continue to cope with her loss every day.”

Porter died on November 15 2018 after contracting pneumonia. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office confirmed in January the following year that her death was a result of lobar pneumonia. Her funeral was attended by Diddy, 54.

The children’s Instagram post further read, “We are deeply saddened that the world has made a spectacle of what has been the most tragic event of our lives. Our mother should be remembered for the beautiful, strong, kind, and loving woman she was. Her memory should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories. We ask that everyone please respect our mother, Kim Porter, and hold her legacy in high regard so that she may rest in peace. It’s what she deserves.

The passage concluded, “We love you and miss you Mommy. Quincy, Christian, Jessie & D’Lila.”

Related: Diddy’s Ups and Downs Over the Years: Indictment, Home Raid and More Sean “Diddy” Combs has faced a lot of ups and downs in his career and personal life. Diddy began his career in the ‘90s as an intern for Uptown Records after dropping out of Howard University. He worked his way up to become a talent director at the label and went on to help develop […]

A sample of the book, which features multiple typos, was published via Amazon’s website on September 6. The sample detailed alleged sexual encounters with Diddy and other celebrities, in addition to alleged abuse at the hands of Diddy.

Diddy’s attorney Erica Wolf told People that the memoir is “fake,” “offensive” and “a shameless attempt to profit” from Porter’s death. “Chris Todd has no respect for Ms. Porter or her family, who deserve better,” Wolf told the outlet on Tuesday.

Diddy is currently behind bars as he awaits his day in court amid charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.