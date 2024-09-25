Sean “Diddy” Combs’ lawyer is addressing why the rapper had 1,000 bottles of baby oil in his homes during the March raid.

“I don’t know where the number 1,000 came [from],” Marc Agnifilo told TMZ for their upcoming documentary, The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment. “I can’t imagine it’s thousands. I’m not really sure what the baby oil has to do with anything.”

After TMZ’s Harvey Levin said it was speculated that Combs, 54, used the baby oil as “lubricant for an orgy,” Agnifilo replied, “I guess. I don’t know what you need a thousand … one bottle of baby oil goes a long way. I don’t know what you need a thousand for.”

He continued, “I mean, he has a big house. He buys in bulk. I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home.”

Related: Diddy’s Ups and Downs Over the Years: Indictment, Home Raid and More Sean “Diddy” Combs has faced a lot of ups and downs in his career and personal life. Diddy began his career in the ‘90s as an intern for Uptown Records after dropping out of Howard University. He worked his way up to become a talent director at the label and went on to help develop […]

After Agnifilo asked Levin whether he had “sat in the parking lot of a Costco” and seen what people leave the store carrying, Levin quipped, “Not 1,000 bottles of baby oil.”

Agnifilo reiterated that he didn’t think the number totalled 1,000. “Let’s just say it’s a lot,” he added. “OK?”

Earlier this month, Diddy was arrested after a grand jury indicted him. He pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution. He was denied bail twice and is set to remain in custody while he awaits trial.

One day after his arrest, a 14-page indictment was unsealed. Per the indictment, Diddy would orchestrate “Freak Offs” which were “elaborate and produced sex performances” that often took place in hotel rooms. Diddy allegedly “masturbated during, and often electronically recorded” them.

Related: A Timeline of Diddy's Legal Troubles, Accusations and Arrests INF/INSTAR Sean “Diddy” Combs has been under investigation for at least a year after being accused of sexual assault by multiple people. The rapper and music mogul, 54, made headlines in November 2023 after his ex-girlfriend Cassie accused him of sexual abuse in a bombshell lawsuit. She accused Diddy of beating her, forcing her to […]

Evidence of this was allegedly found in his Miami and Beverly Hills homes, which were raided in March. According to the indictment, law enforcement “seized various ‘Freak Off’ supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.”

Several celebrities have reacted to Diddy’s arrest, including Rosie O’Donnell, who claimed to be his former neighbor. While noting that “it’s very upsetting,” O’Donnell said in a recent TikTok video, “Sex trafficking? That’s serious, man. And then they found 1,000 bottles of baby oil. I’m gonna be thinking about that the rest of my life.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).