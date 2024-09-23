Rosie O’Donnell revealed that she and Sean “Diddy” Combs were formerly neighbors — while comparing him to Harvey Weinstein.

“Although I only met him once, he did invite me to his New Year’s Eve party, which I believe everybody was wearing white, but we didn’t know,” O’Donnell, 62, said in a recent TikTok video. “We had on, like, sweatpants, me and my family and my kids.”

O’Donnell claimed they weren’t let into the party. “They didn’t let us in,” she said. “The doormen were, like, looking at us. I’m like, ‘No, no. He invited me yesterday. I live right there. My daughter saw him on the street and we talked.’ No, we couldn’t come in.”

The following day, O’Donnell alleged that Diddy, 54, called her and “felt so bad.”

Related: Celebrities React to Diddy’s Arrest and Indictment: Kesha and More Celebrities are weighing in following the recent arrest of Sean “Diddy” Combs. The music mogul was taken into custody in New York on September 16. The following day, a 14-page indictment alleging that Diddy “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him” was made public. The rapper has since entered a not guilty plea […]

“He rented out the Regal Cinema for me and my family to see any movie we want, the entire day, in any theater, whenever we wanted, which was so unbelievably over the top and extraordinary,” she recalled. “I never spoke to him before or after that.”

News broke earlier this month that Diddy was arrested and remanded to stay at the Metropolitan Detention Center until his trial. O’Donnell, for her part, noted that she’s “just kind of in shock.”

“I know that there’s perhaps a naivete to me in some way,” O’Donnell said. “But I think, how could a person live knowing that they had done that and then be a public person and continue to do it? Didn’t he feel, like, the footsteps of the law behind him at all times?”

O’Donnell continued, “Or do you just get to be so big — like Harvey Weinstein did — that he thought, ‘Well I control Hollywood. I control the Oscars. I can sleep with any actress I want, whether they want to or not.’”

Related: Diddy’s Ups and Downs Over the Years: Indictment, Home Raid and More Sean “Diddy” Combs has faced a lot of ups and downs in his career and personal life. Diddy began his career in the ‘90s as an intern for Uptown Records after dropping out of Howard University. He worked his way up to become a talent director at the label and went on to help develop […]

The former talk show host wondered how Diddy didn’t “consider [himself] a rapist.” She added, “It’s very disturbing. And then you start to think, how many people really knew that?”

Diddy was arrested earlier this month and detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center, where he will stay until his trial. He has been denied bail two times and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

One day following his arrest, a 14-page indictment was unsealed and detailed several accusations against the rapper. Per the indictment, Diddy would orchestrate “Freak Offs” which were “elaborate and produced sex performances” often taking place in hotel rooms. Diddy allegedly “masturbated during, and often electronically recorded” them.

Evidence of this was allegedly uncovered in his Miami and Beverly Hills homes, which were raided in March. The indictment noted that law enforcement “seized various ‘Freak Off’ supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.”

Related: Eyebrow-Raising Quotes About Diddy's Alleged Behavior Over the Years Years before two of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ homes were raided in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation, there was conversation about what went on at the rapper’s residences. After the March 2024 raid made headlines, a clip resurfaced of Usher recalling his experience living with Diddy as a teenager. “I got a chance to […]

O’Donnell, for her part, noted that “it’s very upsetting.” She added, “Sex trafficking? That’s serious, man. And then they found 1,000 bottles of baby oil. I’m gonna be thinking about that the rest of my life.”

O’Donnell confessed that she wouldn’t have thought Weinstein, 72, was a “rapist” if someone had asked her before the #MeToo movement. (Weinstein was first accused of sexual assault and harassment in 2017. He has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty. In 2020, he was sentenced to 23 years in prison after he was convicted of rape. His sentencing was overturned by the New York State Court of Appeals in April and he is currently awaiting retrial in Manhattan Criminal Court in November.)

“I would have said, ‘No. He runs Miramax. You think he could also be a rapist? What is he, Clark Kent? He gets in a cape and he is someone different,’” O’Donnell said. “Give me a break, too many people know him. Too many people would be involved. Too many people would have to participate in that in order for it to be true.”

She continued, “Well, people did. People do.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).