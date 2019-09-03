Oh dear. Dierks Bentley encountered trouble when he was cited for fishing without a license on Labor Day.

Bentley, 43, enjoyed a fishing trip in Colorado, where he headlined Seven Peaks Festival on Sunday, September 1. However, he tweeted a video of him receiving a citation from a Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer. In the clip, he tagged fellow country artist Luke Bryan, who also performed at the three-day country music event.

“Hey Luke [Bryan], those fish we caught in the Cottonwood Creek this week here in Buena Vista, we should probably getting a fishing license next time because I just got pulled over,” Bentley said in the since-removed video, per Fox News.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife quote tweeted Bentley’s pulled video soon after, jokingly teasing him over his citation by referencing one of the singer’s biggest hits. “This is called … What Was I Thinkin,” the government agency wrote on Monday.

Though Bentley deleted the tweet detailing his citation, he did share a snap of a fish he caught during his venture. The “Drunk on a Plane” crooner mocked Bryan for not having as much success catching fish.

“Day 3 off to a good start @SevenPeaksFest,” he wrote on Instagram. “Btw … @lukebryan only caught one and this is my third in 30 mins … not that it’s a competition … totally not … fishing and Seven Peaks is all about community and good vibes.”

Bentley then noted that “if it was a competition … I would be crushing” Bryan. However, he reiterated that “it’s not” a contest.

Bentley’s jab did not spark a response from 43-year-old American Idol judge, but country songstress Brandi Carlile inserted herself into the mix. “When I’m there it will be a competition,” Carlile, 38, replied to Bentley’s post. “And I. WILL. CRUSH. YOU. BOTH.”

