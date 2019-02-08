Celebrity Big Brother or MTV’s Catfish? Dina Lohan revealed she has never met — or even FaceTimed — her boyfriend of five years.

“I can’t wait to tell you about this guy. I’ve been talking to him for five years. Like, every day. A lot. I feel like I know him. You know when you talk to someone on the phone, like you feel like you know them?” Lindsay Lohan’s mom, 56, told fellow houseguest Kandi Burruss during the Thursday, February 7, episode of Celebrity Big Brother.

Dina went on to explain that she lives in San Francisco, but her “special someone resides” in San Francisco.

“It’s personal,” she said. “I swear to you he’s real. I swear, it’s crazy. But I’m going to marry him. It’s really, really true. I talk to his mom!”

After Tamar Braxton and Natalie Eva Marie joined the conversation, Dina told the women that her boyfriend simply “doesn’t use” FaceTime, but the “All the Way Home” singer wasn’t having it.

“Lies! It’s 2019. My mom is 71 and she uses [FaceTime],” Braxton told Dina, before joking about the situation in the diary room. “How come Lindsay Lohan’s mom got a Catfish?” she asked the camera. “Everybody FaceTimes, my 5-year-old son FaceTimes.”

After Dina insisted that her boyfriend cannot leave San Francisco because he is taking care of his mother, Braxton offered to go with her to meet him in person.

“I’ll come with you, but he don’t want to meet me,” the Braxton Family Values star said. “Catfish!”

“It’s real!” Dina insisted again. “Some guys don’t just use iPhones!”

Dina was previously married to Michael Lohan from 1985 to 2007. In addition to daughter Lindsay, the exes share sons Michael Jr., 31, Cody, 22, and daughter Aliana, 25.

Despite a dramatic divorce, the Mean Girls star told Wendy Williams in 2018 that her relationship with her parents is “great.”

“I think that, you know, in life, parents have their things together and sometimes the children are immersed in it and you just have to really step back and let your parents do what they do and figure out everything for themselves,” Lindsay said in January 2018. “And we all have a great relationship now so it’s nice . . . it’s much simpler that way.”

The finale of Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS Wednesday, February 13, at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!