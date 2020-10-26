Not what it looks like! Diplo and TikTok star Quenlin Blackwell set the record straight after she told her followers that they live together.

After uploading a series of videos with the 41-year-old DJ in recent weeks, the 19-year-old social media personality took to Twitter on Sunday, October 25, to slam the backlash they both have received.

“I’m an adult. i’m not being groomed. platonic relationships exist,” she tweeted. “I’ve been living here for over a year…i’d rather break both of my legs and be forced to walk than pursue diplo romantically and he’d rather choke. He’s barley [sic] in LA bc he’s so busy.”

Blackwell explained that Diplo (real name Thomas Wesley Pentz) has helped her financially and professionally while she stays at one of his houses.

“Diplo has given me the opportunity and the security to create,” she wrote. “Diplo and his team are my mentors in LA and they are my safety net. diplo and his team have saved me numerous times from the weirdos in L.A.”

The former Vine star assured fans that she and her parents trust the Grammy winner, whom she called her “LA dad..nothing more.”

After Blackwell clarified their relationship, Diplo took a moment to address his Twitter followers as well.

“OK so I rent one of my properties to @quenblackwell. And yes I use the studio that is in her building,” he tweeted. “Her social media is sarcastic and chaotic and I can see you can get a twisted idea but there is nothing but a friendship between us.”

The music producer went on to call himself the Texas native’s “landlord,” writing, “I don’t really consider age or race as a qualification. U just gotta pay security deposit. And don’t poke holes in the walls or ruin my carpet.”

When one Twitter user asked Diplo what he has “in common with a 19-year-old that would warrant a friendship,” the Silk City member responded, “We made music together.”

Diplo has three sons: Lockett, 10, and Lazer, 6, with ex Kathryn Lockhart and Pace, 7 months, with model Jevon King. He previously dated M.I.A. and Katy Perry.

“I got my own kids to take care of and mortgages to pay,” he tweeted on Sunday in response to critics.