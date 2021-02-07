Diplo is still playing Morgan Wallen‘s music amid fallout over the country singer’s use of the N-word.

A video posted by TMZ on Sunday, February 7, showed the DJ, 42, spinning the 27-year-old’s track “Heartless” during a Super Bowl LV party in Florida. Several maskless audience members raised their hands and could be seen singing along as the song played at about 1 a.m. at the WTR Tampa Pool party.

It appears Diplo isn’t the only one still playing the Tennessee native’s music. Despite being dropped from several radio stations’ playlists, Wallen’s latest release, “Dangerous: The Double Album,” is the first country album to spend its first four weeks at the No. 1 slot on the charts since Shania Twain‘s “Up.”

Wallen first came under fire on Tuesday, February 2, after video surfaced of him using the N-word during a night out in Nashville. He apologized in a statement, saying, “I’m embarrassed and sorry.”

The “Whiskey Glasses” singer continued: “I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

Fellow country musicians Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini and more spoke out against him. He was dropped by his record label, removed from major radio stations and streaming services, taken off CMT and deemed ineligible to be nominated or involved in the ACM Awards as a result of his actions.

His sister came to his defense as the controversy continued. Ashlyne Wallen released a statement via Instagram on Friday, February 5, asking people to give the musician a second chance.

“I know my brother. He is my best friend, and although what he said was completely unacceptable, I know in my heart that it did not come from a place of hate or malicious intent,” she wrote. “Should he have said it? No. But should he be given the opportunity to correct his mistake and learn from it? Yes. … He is not the kind of person who would ever want to hurt anyone, but contrary to popular belief, he’s also human. And sometimes, humans make mistakes.”

She added that Morgan is “well aware” the N-word should not be used and asked fans to continue sending “positive and educational” criticism instead of “pure hate.”