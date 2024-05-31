Dirt bike champion Amelia Kotze has died at age 15 following a recent crash.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the tragic passing of rider Amelia Kotze,” the Motorcycling New South Wales (MNSW) organization announced in a statement, revealing she died on Tuesday, May 28.

Kotze crashed while competing in the Central Coast Cup on Saturday, May 25, and “succumbed to injuries” sustained in the accident.

“Amelia was more than just a rising star in the dirt track world; she was a beacon of talent, determination, and sportsmanship,” the MNSW statement continued. “Her impressive achievements spoke volumes about her dedication to the sport.”

Kotze won the Junior Girls State Titles in Victoria, Australia in November 2023, along with nabbing other accolades throughout her time in the sport. She competed in the 2023 NSW Junior Track Championship and Australian Dirt Track Championships.

“Her exceptional skills and relentless passion for racing earned her the prestigious title of Junior Female Rider of the Year at the Motorcycling NSW Awards last year,” the statement continued. “Amelia was a favorite among peers and competitors alike.”

The MNSW noted that the loss of Kotze will be “deeply felt” across the community. “She will be remembered not only for her incredible achievements on the track but also for the joy and inspiration she brought to all who knew her,” the statement concluded.

Emergency services were called to the Allen Park track in Somersby on Saturday following Kotze’s crash, multiple outlets reported. She was taken to The Children’s Hospital at Westmead in Sydney, and her life-threatening injuries were treated in the intensive care unit.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $14,000 AUD as of Friday, May 31. Initially, the fund was set up to support Kotze through her hospital stay with a goal of $20,000 AUD.

“Amelia needs our support, let’s come together and help her family with any costs for medical, accommodation for her family to be there with her and/or any unexpected costs that may arise through this tough time,” the description read.

The page has since been updated with a statement regarding the teen’s death.

“Our little champion of the track has finished her race here with us and has gained her wings to now race in heaven,” the update shared. “You were such an inspiration to everyone and you will be dearly missed by all.. Hold the throttle on babe, Fly high and ride hard beautiful girl.”