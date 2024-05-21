Nina Dobrev is done with dirt bikes after landing in the hospital.

The Vampire Diaries star sparked concern on Monday, May 20, when she shared on Instagram that she was hospitalized with various injuries stemming from an apparent motorbike accident.

In an update late Monday night, Dobrev, 35, wrote in an Instagram Story: “I think it’s safe to say my first time on a dirt bike will also be my last lol.”

Earlier on Monday, Dobrev shared news of her accident by posting two photos to her Instagram. In the first, she can be seen sitting on a dirt bike. In the second photo, the actress is seen lying in a hospital bed wearing two braces — one on her neck, and one on her left leg.

“How it started vs how it’s going,” Dobrev captioned the post.

Dobrev shared another solemn selfie from her hospital bed on Instagram Stories and wrote: “I’m OK but it’s going to be a long road of recovery ahead.”

Dobrev’s Vampire Diaries costars Claire Holt and Kayla Ewell were among the celebrities who offered their well wishes in the comments of her Instagram post.

“Noooo so sorry! Feel better ❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Holt.

“Making the hospital gown the new spring trend ❤️❤️ love you! Handling it like a champ,” wrote Ewell.

“That’s my girl!” Dobrev’s best friend, Julianne Hough, commented. “Obviously wouldn’t make jokes if you were not ok…”

One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush wrote: “Nooooo! You poor babe.”

Dobrev’s boyfriend, Shaun White, 37, also commented on her post.

“Just keeping things on brand ❤️,” wrote the former professional snowboarder.

White exclusively told Us Weekly on May 16 that he and Dobrev had been ticking items off their bucket list before Dobrev was hospitalized.

“It’s been really fun having time together. Normally I’m off competing and she’s shooting a project or something … but now we’ve got some time together,” said White. “We went to Antarctica, Dubai, visited her mom in France, went to Monaco, went to Indonesia. We’ve kind of been all over.”