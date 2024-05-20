Nina Dobrev is in her recovery era after what appeared to be a motorbike accident.

“How it started vs how it’s going,” Dobrev, 35, captioned an Instagram post on Monday, May 20. The first slide showed her happily sitting on a motorbike. The second picture showed the actress in the hospital with multiple injuries.

Dobrev could be seen lying in a hospital bed with a blood pressure cuff on her right arm and an IV sticking out of her left arm. She also had two braces — one on her neck and another on her left leg.

“I’m OK but it’s going to be a long road of recovery ahead,” she shared via Instagram Stories on Monday, posting a selfie from the hospital. In the photo, Dobrev was making a sad face with her bottom lip jutting out.

The Vampire Diaries star has yet to share the full extent of the injuries she sustained. However, some of her famous friends were quick to send well wishes in the comments section.

“That’s my girl!” Dobrev’s best friend, Julianne Hough, wrote. “Obviously wouldn’t make jokes if you were not ok…”

Her Vampire Diaries costar Michael Trevino and Joey King both left a series of emojis on the Instagram post.

News of Dobrev’s injury comes days after her boyfriend, Shaun White, revealed that the couple had a bucket list they were in the process of completing together. (White, 37, has yet to speak out about his girlfriend’s injuries.)

“It’s been really fun having time together. Normally I’m off competing and she’s shooting a project or something … but now we’ve got some time together,” the former Olympian told Us Weekly exclusively on May 16. “We went to Antarctica, Dubai, visited her mom in France, went to Monaco, went to Indonesia. We’ve kind of been all over.”

The athlete went on to say that most of his trips with Dobrev are “for fun” rather than for work. White noted that “connecting with friends” is a big bucket list item because he’s been away for so long.

“I want to be around for Thanksgiving, I want to to be around for Christmas, I want to be around for people’s birthdays, holidays,” he added. “It’s like those little things you kind of push aside when you’re completely focused on the task at hand, which was competing.”

Dobrev and White have been dating since 2020, and while he didn’t tell Us about any possible engagement in the near future, the couple did have “a plan” to head to Paris for the upcoming Olympic Games.

Dobrev speaks “pretty fluent” French, White added, “She’s going to hate me for saying that. Her mom lives in a town [in the] South of France. It’s like the most beautiful place.”