Shaun White Has a Post-Retirement Bucket List With Nina Dobrev

Shaun White and his girlfriend, Nina Dobrev, have been having fun checking things off his bucket list since his retirement.

“It’s been really fun having time together. Normally I’m off competing and she’s shooting a project or something … but now we’ve got some time together,” White, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting the new CVS snack line Well Market at a tasting event in New York City on Thursday, May 16.

The Olympic gold medalist went on to share that before his retirement, he made a list of stuff he wanted to do — which he and Dobrev, 35, are now making their way through.

“It’s been fun,” White gushed, noting that most of the things are just traveling “for fun” instead of for work. “We went to Antarctica, Dubai, visited her mom in France, went to Monaco, went to Indonesia,” he added. “We’ve kind of been all over.”

White said that another item on the bucket list has been “connecting with friends.” He’s also been enjoying being around for the “little things” after so many years of packed schedules and intense training sessions.

“I want to be around for Thanksgiving, I want to to be around for Christmas, I want to be around for people’s birthdays, holidays,” he explained. “It’s like those little things you kind of push aside when you’re completely focused on the task at hand, which was competing.”

While White is now no longer competing himself, he and Dobrev, who have been together since 2020, are still planning on making their way over to Paris for the Olympics this summer.

“That’s the plan,” White shared, adding that Dobrev actually speaks “pretty fluent” French. “She’s going to hate me for saying that. Her mom lives in a town [in the] South of France. It’s like the most beautiful place.”

Although he is excited to see the summer Olympics with his girlfriend, White admitted that he still gets some FOMO from watching it.

“The tension that’s at the Olympics, it’s like you feel it. It’s this thick kind of air,” he told Us. “When you walk into any one of the stadiums where they’re competing, you feel that sort of pressure and that excitement.”

Aside from working through his bucket list during his retirement, White has also teamed up with CVS to promote their new snack line, Well Market.

“I love CVS. It’s so fun. … It’s just that one-stop shop for everything,” he explained. “When I got the call that they’re launching this line of tasty snacks and beverages I was like, ‘This is so cool.’ And they sent me the products and I was like, ‘This isn’t just a normal line of snacks.’ A lot of the stuff is really well thought out.”

With reporting by Andrew Nodell