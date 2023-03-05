Star-studded friendships. Nina Dobrev and Shaun White have formed friendships with many fellow A-listers over the years — and they have taken their fans along for the ride.

The couple originally sparked romance rumors in February 2020 when followers picked up on their joint trip to South Africa. Us Weekly broke the news two months later that The Vampire Diaries actress was dating the athlete.

White later opened up about how the pair have managed to make their long-distance relationship work. “We have a nice little system of how to stay in touch,” he exclusively told Us in October 2021. “Plane tickets are pretty much booked for any opportunity that we can go see one another. So, I know during the holiday break, we’re going to meet up, and we’re going to meet up again probably around Christmas time.”

He continued: “Anything that happens in between, then I’ll jet over and see her. You just make it work. I think that’s the goal of it all and the key to it all is just making the time. [Nina’s] super organized and on top of it, so I give it to her. She always finds a way to make it happen.”

The professional snowboarder also gushed about how supportive his girlfriend was when it came to his career.

“She’s like, ‘Hey, I’m here to help you … how do I help you?’ It’s not about her. She’s just been so giving in that sense,” the California native told Us in January 2022, adding that the Love Hard actress has “this overwhelming kindness and care for people” around her. “She wants to elevate the people around her. It’s such a beautiful thing, especially in today’s world. To have that kind of a caring quality still is really special.”

White noted that it was important to share common interests with Dobrev — including traveling and sports. “I’m teaching Nina how to surf currently. She’s so talented as a snowboarder, which is great, because I’ve been in past relationships when they couldn’t snowboard and I’m a terrible coach. I’m like, ‘You just do it!’” he told Us in July 2022. “But now she’s got the surfing bug. She’s excited about it, so now we’re trying to find places we can go surf and vacation and hang … She caught like seven waves in Hawaii and it was like she was feeling it, yeah!”

While making their way around the world, White and Dobrev have publicly reunited with some of their closest friends.

Scroll down to see some of Dobrev and White’s memorable double dates: