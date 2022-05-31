A stylish romance! Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are more than your average celebrity couple — they’re a fashionable pair. Whether they’re attending a film premiere or enjoying a wintery vacation, the Vampire Diaries alum and the professional snowboarder know how to make the world their runway.

For the Top Gun: Maverick film premiere in London — which made their relationship red carpet official — in May 2022, Dobrev and White looked like cast members themselves in coordinating black-tie ensembles. The Love Hard actress opted for a figure-hugging, ivory gown that featured cut outs and a slit. Dobrev kept her glam sleek, opting for a classic updo, hoop earrings and a red lip for a pop of color. For White’s look, the star athlete complemented Dobrev in a white blazer teamed with tailored trousers and glossy black loafers. The duo weren’t camera shy when it came to showing off their affection, posing arm and arm and gazing into each other’s eyes.

A few days after the Top Gun screening, the Bulgarian-born Canadian actress and the Olympic gold medalist jetted off to France for another show-stopping fashion moment. The couple stepped out for the With Love for Peace Gala during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. That night, Dobrev rocked a blush, crystal-embellished Maison Valentino gown and accessorized with a mini bag from the luxury label. To finalize her look, Dobrev opted for nude platform heels. The Shaun White: Airborne author played it cool in an all-black suit.

White continued to let his lady shine at the 2022 amfAR gala. The Whitespace founder suited up in a black tuxedo alongside Dobrev, who was red hot in Mônot gown. The sexy number featured a deep neckline and a one shoulder design that was finalized with a glove. The actress completed the look with a pair of sparkly Jimmy Choo heels and a diamond choker.

Ahead of their back-to-back public appearances, White and Dobrev were spotted in Greece in April 2022. There, the lovebirds proved they know the trick to timeless off-duty style when they were photographed getting coffee at a local cafe. For the outing, the Fresh Vine cofounder and the California native wore matching brown outwear pieces — Dobrev in a camel coat and White in a suede bomber. Dobrev pulled her look together with a black sweater and jeans while White sported a white polo and black pants.

The couple sparked dating rumors in February 2020 when fans noticed that they had shared similar photos from a trip to South Africa. One month later, they were photographed together for the first time during a bike ride in Malibu.

Us Weekly broke the news in April 2020 that Dobrev and White were, in fact, a couple. A source said at the time, “They’re enjoying their time together and getting to know each other better. Nina really likes Shaun, and they both laugh a lot together.”

