Nina Dobrev and Shaun White stole the spotlight at the premiere of Dobrev’s new Netflix action flick, The Out-Laws.

White, 36, kept his look classy on the Monday, June 26, red carpet in Los Angeles by sporting a deep purple suit, white dress shirt and short black boots. Dobrev, 34, meanwhile, stood out among her costars — including Adam Devine, Pierce Brosnan and Lauren Lapkus — in a sparkling, long-sleeved black Khaite mini dress. In addition to rocking a natural glam and her brand-new bangs, the Vampire Diaries alum completed her ensemble with a large, bedazzled ring and black pumps.

The couple — whom Us Weekly confirmed were dating in April 2020 after they were spotted biking together in Malibu, California, one month prior — looked happier than ever while posing for pics at the premiere. The film, which premieres Friday, June 30, stars Dobrev as Parker, who along with her fiancé, Owen (Devine, 39), discover that her parents (Brosnan, 70, and Ellen Barkin) are a pair of infamous bank robbers. After Parker gets kidnapped, Owen teams up with his future in-laws in hopes of rescuing her before they say “I do.”

Dobrev and White have hit many red carpets together since making their romance Instagram official in 2020. They made their first official red carpet appearance as a couple at the May 2022 premiere of Top Gun: Maverick — which starred the Love Hard actress’ ex-boyfriend Glen Powell. That same month, the duo stepped out at the With Love for Peace Gala benefitting Ukranian refugees at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

After spending time together in Greece as Dobrev shot the film The Bricklayer, the two moved in together in New York City. “They’re excited to explore the city together,” an insider exclusively told Us in September 2022, noting that both were gearing up for “a very busy 2023” between Dobrev’s upcoming projects and White’s new company, Whitespace.

Three months later, White — who retired from snowboarding following the Beijing Winter Olympics in February 2022 — revealed that he and Dobrev’s families were spending the holidays together in Mexico by sharing a slideshow of pics and videos from their trip via Instagram.

As the couple approached three years together, another source exclusively told Us in February that they had discussed “making things official” in the near future. “They’ve talked about getting married, having kids, the whole nine yards,” the insider added.

The source went on to note that the Perks of Being a Wallflower actress and the five-time Olympian were “so in love and can’t imagine not spending the rest of their lives together. What they have is the real deal.” The insider also shared that while Dobrev “has no idea what Shaun has planned up his sleeve,” she suspects he could pop the question soon.

Scroll below to see more pics of Dobrev and White at The Out-Laws premiere: