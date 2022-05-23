Date night for a good cause. Nina Dobrev and Shaun White attended a benefit gala for Ukrainian refugees on Sunday, May 22, and looked more in love than ever.

The couple, whose relationship was confirmed by Us Weekly in April 2020, stepped out in Cap d’Antibes, France, for the Hollywood Domino’s With Love For Peace Gala in partnership with PCI Media and USA for UNHCR (the United Nations Refugee Agency). The red carpet appearance is the latest of many European outings for the pair, who have been taking advantage of their temporary new location while Dobrev, 33, shoots her movie, The Bricklayer, in Greece.

The Olympian, 35, wore a black shirt with a matching blazer and trousers to the Sunday night gala, and Dobrev shined in a blush Maison Valentino gown with embellishments. She accessorized with nude platform heels and carried a matching Valentino bag to complete the look. The Vampire Diaries alum kept her hair sleek and straight and went for a natural makeup vibe.

Dobrev and White posed for a few photos throughout the night, and they shared a laugh as they looked into each other’s eyes. The photo op comes just days after they made their red carpet debut on Thursday, May 19 at the London premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.

The Canadian actress and the snowboarder rocked coordinating white ensembles for the night, with Dobrev in a Givenchy gown and White sporting black trousers and a black bowtie with his white shirt and blazer. The two were dressed to the nines not only for Tom Cruise and Glenn Powell (who happens to be Dobrev’s ex-boyfriend), but also for the royals. Prince William and Duchess Kate attended the special event.

While they had to hold off on premieres and galas, the two haven’t shied away from speaking about each other publicly throughout their relationship. In addition to frequent Instagram posts showcasing their romance, the retired athlete gushed about his love during an exclusive interview with Us in January.

“She’s just been so incredibly supportive,” White said at the time. “She’s like, ‘Hey, I’m here to help you … how do I help you?’ It’s not about her. She’s just been so giving in that sense.”

The California native added that the Degrassi alum has “this overwhelming kindness and care for people,” explaining, “She wants to elevate the people around her. It’s such a beautiful thing, especially in today’s world. … To have that kind of a caring quality still is really special.”

Scroll down to see photos from their night out: