Out of office! Shaun White and Nina Dobrev jetted off to Costa Rica after the snowboarder’s retirement party.

“It means no worries …. 🦁 #retired,” White, 35, captioned a series of Instagram photos from the trip on Wednesday, March 9.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist playfully embraced his retirement by wearing a Lion King T-shirt that read “Hakuna Matata” while drinking a beer and hanging out by the pool.

The Vampire Diaries alum, 33, also joked about her boyfriend’s new lifestyle, commenting on his post, “For the rest of your days 🏝,” referencing the next line in the iconic song from the 1994 Disney film.

The duo took some time off from their regular lives to soak up the sun in South America and sip on cocktails. Dobrev, for her part, gave fans a glimpse at their spacious digs at the Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection via social media.

“Pura vita [sic] 🌺,” the Love Hard actress wrote via Instagram on Friday, March 11, alongside a series of photos from the getaway. She donned a white bikini in multiple snap as she posed on the patio and showed off the green rainforest outside the couple’s room.

The pair appeared to be honoring Dobrev’s Instagram message, which is a Costa Rica expression meaning “pure life” or “simple life” in Spanish, while spending time outdoors and by their hotel pool.

“Costa Rica looks good on you😍,” White commented on his girlfriend’s post.

The low-key getaway came just days after Dobrev helped the professional athlete celebrate his retirement from snowboarding with a blowout bash in Los Angeles.

“Celebrating the 🐐 and bringing back the 👩🏻‍🦰 one last time … #RetirementPartyAt35 😂,” the Sick Girl actress wrote via Instagram on Saturday, March 5.

During the event, which took place on March 4, White’s loved ones wore red wigs as a nod to his trademark hair color and style.

The snowboarder — who has been dating the Canadian star since 2020 — announced his retirement ahead of competing in the 2022 Beijing Olympics in February.

“You know, for me, this has all had this amazing glow to every single decision, every single competition because I have decided this will be my last Olympics and with that, I’ve given it my all,” he told reporters during a press conference last month. “I think the beautiful part about snowboarding is there’s still a life to be had within the sport outside of competition. So, I’m excited for that next chapter.”

The athlete finished his career with five Olympic appearances, earning three gold medals for halfpipe snowboarding. He finished fourth in the other two Winter Games, including Beijing.

