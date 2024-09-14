With over 57 Billboard Hot 100 hit songs, one might think DJ Khaled has a complicated rider, or list of must-haves in his dressing room before a show — but he says he actually keeps it simple.

“Diptyque candles. Cigars. It changes up once in a while. Then you’ve got your gum, some chips, stuff like that,” Khaled, 48, reveals exclusively in the latest edition of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “Nothing too crazy. Nothing to scare the promoter.”

Another must-have for Khaled? “Another Bun” milk.

“The honey bun’s gonna be in there,” he says, referencing his new collaboration with Nestlé Nesquik, Ready-to-Drink Cinnamon Bun “Another Bun” milk. “[You gotta] start the day off with great energy and Nesquik.”

Keep scrolling for more fun stories from Khaled as Us joins him behind the scenes with a virtual backstage pass:

Pre-Show Ritual

Part of my ritual is for me to pray and let my family know how much I love them. And start off the day with good energy.

When I’m with my team and my friends, before we do anything, I like to motivate them by being on my A-game. I’m out here trying to be great, and I think that rubs off ’cause it rubs off on me when I see other people be great. So we have to inspire each other.

If I’m on a music tour, I like to listen to certain music backstage before I go on. I love listening to conscious reggae music. I have a playlist and I listen to just real, powerful, beautiful words. It can be raining outside, but it’s sunshine over here. Being super relaxed before I hit the stage with energy is always good for me.

It’s different rituals, but most importantly, it’s about praying and giving thanks to my family and giving thanks for the opportunity.

Dressing Room and Rider Requests

Of course, the honey bun’s gonna be in there. The Nesquik Another Bun. But I also have almonds and fruit. I’ve got a Beats Pill. Fresh white tees ’cause I always spill stuff on my T-shirts. An iPhone charger.

Sometimes I like to take my speaker outside the trailer and play music loud for whoever is around, they feel this energy. I could be on set of a TV show I’m doing and I’ll be outside my trailer and I’m playing this classic Blueprint Jay-Z, you know what I’m saying? Just a vibe.

What else I got on my rider? Diptyque candles. Cigars. It changes up once in a while. Then you’ve got your gum, some chips, stuff like that. Nothing too crazy. Nothing to scare the promoter.

Favorite Song to Perform Live

“All I Do Is Win.” If I’m doing a show, I perform that song several times throughout the show. It’s a winning anthem, but it’s also the anthem for all of us that’s gonna be played forever. So that’s always a great feeling to know that when that record comes on, you get that same reaction all over the world.

Ideal Afterparty

I’m excited to be with my family and kids. After a show, I just like getting back to the next city or going home. I just wanna be with my wife and kids or sometimes, I go straight back to the studio. It’s inspiring to make music. I can’t stop working. When I say working, I mean being productive and doing something great.

Looking Ahead

Every time I take the stage, I feel that energy. That’s what it’s about. Producing hits taught me how to produce other types of hits.

I’m working on some new merch, I’m working on a new clothing line, I’m working on a new sneaker, there’s so much stuff that I’m working on. And I’m working on a new album. But I only walk into the studio if I’m inspired. That’s what I want to create.

With reporting by Travis Cronin