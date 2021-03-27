A permanent sign of love? Maybe so. Travis Barker displayed his latest tattoo via Instagram on Friday, March 26, and fans were quick to point out that it could be a nod to girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

The ink, which is placed on the 45-year-old drummer’s upper thigh, reads, “You’re so cool,” a quote from the Quentin Tarantino movie True Romance.

Oddly enough, the reality star, 41, posted stills from the romantic crime movie in January via her own Instagram account. At the time, he commented, “You’re so cool” on her post.

It wasn’t only the pair’s mutual love for the 1993 flick that had fans turning heads. Along with the photos of the tattoo, the rocker shared a pic of a napkin with the quote written on it — seemingly the inspiration for the tattoo.

On Monday, March 22, the Poosh founder wrote a short note to her the Blink-182 star, which read, “I love you.” He shared a photo of the love note via his Instagram Stories, and followers can’t help but notice the similarities in the handwriting on the note and his tattoo.

Unfortunately, what some fans failed to notice is that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star didn’t actually write the quote on the napkin shown. The pic is a screenshot from a scene in the film, during which Patricia Arquette‘s character, Alabama, writes the quote.

Tattoo dedication or not, Kardashian and Barker are in a great place with their romance. “Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively after their longtime friendship turned romantic in January. Since then, the couple have grown closer and have been spending time with each other’s children.

The Kourtney and Kim Take New York alum shares son Mason, 11, daughter Penelope, 8, and son Reign, 6, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, while the musician shares son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

“[They have] so much in common,” a second insider told Us in February after the duo went public with their romance. “They have big modern families [and they] both are dedicated to their kids. … It’s still very new, but they are both very excited by how easy it all has been.”