Thinking positive thoughts. Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman gave an exclusive update to Us Weekly about his wife, Beth Chapman, following her emergency surgery that revealed that her cancer had returned.

“They got most of the throat cancer out,” the reality star, 65, told Us on Wednesday, November 28, just one day after Beth underwent the emergency procedure in L.A. “Her airway is clear now, but the doctors are afraid that it has spread. They are doing a biopsy scan to check if it has spread.”

Dog added: “I told them I need to know right away and they’re going to get me the results by tomorrow. Hopefully it hasn’t spread. Last time it didn’t spread at all, so we’re hoping the same thing.”

As for sticking by his wife’s side, the Colorado native continued: “I am going to be right there with her. First thing when she woke up from the surgery yesterday, she said ‘Where’s the Dog?’ and the nurse was confused, she said, ‘Did she bring her dog with her?’ and I said, ‘Yes ma’am.’”

Though she may be fighting a tough battle, the A&E TV personality gushed to Us that “Beth is strong as a bull.” He added, “But I’m like … I think I’m in bad dream and I need to wake up. People keep saying to me, ‘Dog are you OK?’ But I’m not the one who’s sick.”

“I’m here every moment I can be for her. I’ve never had to go through anything like this in my entire life,” Dog added. “I love my honey so much. I don’t know what I’m gonna do.”

Beth underwent the surgery after doctors reportedly discovered a large blockage in her throat on Tuesday, November 27. A source previously told Us that “Beth had not been feeling well for a number of months and finally decided to get checked out.”

The insider added: “She needed to see her specialist, who is based in Los Angeles. Thankfully, she did when she did. It could have been dramatically worse if she never had that appointment.”

Beth confirmed her first stage II throat cancer diagnosis in September 2017 in an emotional letter to family and friends.

“I’ve spent a lifetime facing tests and challenges I didn’t see coming and certainly never expected,” she wrote at the time. “I’ve been dealt my share of unexpected blows over the course of my almost 50 years but nothing as serious as the one I heard from my doctors two weeks ago when they uttered those dreaded three words, ‘You have cancer.’”

